The latest issue of ECCLESIA (4.101): Democracy needs us

This week, the Church delves into the topic of democracy as a result of the message the Pope sent to the authorities and civil society in Greece: “We cannot help but note with concern how today, and not only in Europe, we are witnessing a backsliding in democracy,” he said on December 4 at the Republican Palace. report from Jose Ignacio RivaresIn addition, it reviews countries such as Nicaragua, Venezuela, Uganda, Republic of the Congo …

On the other hand, the subject completes the interview that Sandra Fariz Made young lawyer Iker FreriaSocial and Political Weeks Outcome: “We must make the Christian social and cultural model attractive.”

“The Church has a great opportunity with the first announcement because more and more people lead empty lives in search of meaning”

“The way is to lose fear and embrace the Church of the First Declaration, to truly believe what the Pope says, that we are disciples and missionaries, setting an example in our lives and preaching.”

“We cannot afford to be an NGO. The root importance of the Gospel involves social, cultural and political aspects”

Democracy needs us. We cannot sit quietly in our chairs and watch individualism, rising consumption and constant tension crumble the foundations of our societies. The commitment and participation of each of us in building a world for all is urgent, with due regard for the common good and the dignity of each person. Democracy, the treasure we have received, needs us, patience, a firm step and the conviction that we can go together. It also shows #PortadaEcclesia, health, education, economics, laws, relationships, our connections, as well as our religion, to everyone. As Francis said on his trip to Greece, we are called to participate in the promotion of the common good.