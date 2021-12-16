The latest issue of ECCLESIA (4.101): Democracy needs us

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

This week, the Church delves into the topic of democracy as a result of the message the Pope sent to the authorities and civil society in Greece: “We cannot help but note with concern how today, and not only in Europe, we are witnessing a backsliding in democracy,” he said on December 4 at the Republican Palace. report from Jose Ignacio RivaresIn addition, it reviews countries such as Nicaragua, Venezuela, Uganda, Republic of the Congo …

On the other hand, the subject completes the interview that Sandra Fariz Made young lawyer Iker FreriaSocial and Political Weeks Outcome: “We must make the Christian social and cultural model attractive.”

  • “The Church has a great opportunity with the first announcement because more and more people lead empty lives in search of meaning”
  • “The way is to lose fear and embrace the Church of the First Declaration, to truly believe what the Pope says, that we are disciples and missionaries, setting an example in our lives and preaching.”
  • “We cannot afford to be an NGO. The root importance of the Gospel involves social, cultural and political aspects”

What’s more:

  • What is a visit to Limena?
  • Episcopal appointments: Jesus Pulido, Juan Ignacio Monelia, Salvador Cristo
  • Bravo Awards!
  • Pope: “Barcelona’s poorest star”
  • The commitment of religions to climate change
  • The European Economic Community provides a guide to accompanying and caring for immigrant children and youth alone
  • Documenting the Pope’s trip to Cyprus
  • Keys to the Vatican, by Angels Conde
  • Bahrain already has a cathedral, by JIR
  • Farewell to Aupetit, by JIR

Democracy needs us. We cannot sit quietly in our chairs and watch individualism, rising consumption and constant tension crumble the foundations of our societies. The commitment and participation of each of us in building a world for all is urgent, with due regard for the common good and the dignity of each person. Democracy, the treasure we have received, needs us, patience, a firm step and the conviction that we can go together. It also shows #PortadaEcclesia, health, education, economics, laws, relationships, our connections, as well as our religion, to everyone. As Francis said on his trip to Greece, we are called to participate in the promotion of the common good.

Or if you prefer, register with ECCLESIA to access our magazine in PDF format for free

Make me an Ecclesia

More Stories

Copper rises thanks to optimistic economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Church 4.101 – Revista Ecclesia

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Economy opens Invest in Mexico platform to attract foreign direct investment

1 day ago Mia Thompson

NSO Group is considering closing the unit responsible for Pegasus due to the financial crisis

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Shrimp reaches a record in exports until October | Economy | News

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Demands that its electric cars receive tax benefits in the United States – El Financiero

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why is exercise important for people with spondylitis

10 mins ago Mia Thompson

Marlon “Cheto” Vera confident that his first fight in 2022 will bring him closer to the UFC bantamweight title | Other sports | Sports

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

14 mins ago Leo Adkins

The ‘mysterious’ disease has already caused several deaths in South Sudan

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp tax approved in Uganda: You will be charged for using the app

17 mins ago Leland Griffith