The man was vaccinated five times against COVID – Noticieros Televisa

A man spread a virus after collecting almost all the vaccines against him COVID-19 In Brazil, but his audacity will have its consequences, as he will have to explain to the authorities how he managed to circumvent controls to receive five doses in ten weeks.

The Rio de Janeiro health secretariat identified the person and “confirmed the notification of five doses received by the citizen, who will be contacted to explain” why he has gone to get vaccinated so many times, the mayor said in a note sent to AFP. .

Between May 12 and July 21, the patient took two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, two from Coronavac and one from AstraZeneca, according to TV Globo, who obtained his digital vaccination card.

For immunization, people must be of the age determined by the municipal calendar, present an identity document registered in the system of the Ministry of Health, and for the second dose, a certificate that they received the first must be presented.

The mayor’s office indicated that the man went to three different health centers, in which he could have taken advantage of moments of failure in the electronic system to receive doses that do not suit him, according to the G1 news portal.

The Ministry of Health is still investigating the circumstances, but said it will take “relevant actions” against “Pentavaconado”, who was discovered when he was trying to receive his sixth dose on August 16. It is also investigated if similar cases exist.

Brazil has a high commitment to its vaccination programs, something that has been maintained during the current COVID-19 campaign.

Several states in Brazil have reported immunodeficiency to comply with the schedule set by the Ministry of Health and Rio de Janeiro has suspended its campaign several times due to lack of doses.

Of the 212 million Brazilians, 58% received at least one dose and 25% the second.

The authorities have also had to take measures to prevent so-called “vaccine bartenders”, who roam health units in search of the immunization device of their choice.

In June, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, criticized these “bartenders,” some of whom took a third dose, and said, “This is a crime, this is fraud.”

Brazil records more than 570,000 deaths from COVID-19, a number that has been surpassed only by the United States.

With information from Agence France-Presse

