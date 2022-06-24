The Manolo Blahnik shoes you’ll see in Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis movie

14 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The silhouettes that heroes will wear include style VictorCalfskin shoes. The Your hair, black and white calfskin lace-up shoes; The Graceland, classic suede cappuccino desert boots; and the creamerBrown calf leather shoes with embroidered details. All of these models are available for purchase at ManoloBlahnik.com and in boutiques The designer canary all over the world.

Through the dramatic genre, the epic show explores Elvis’ story through the lens of his complex relationship with the Colonel Tom Parkerhis mysterious boss (played by Tom Hanks). The film, according to Hanks, delves into the complex dynamic between Elvis and Parker over the course of 20 years, from their unprecedented rise to fame and stardom, against an evolving cultural backdrop and America’s loss of innocence. The plot revolves around Priscilla Presleyone of the most important and influential figures in the singer’s life, played by Olivia Dejong.

one of the scenes Elvis.

Courtesy of Warner Bros . Pictures

Blahnik and Martin are delighted with this collaboration. “Manolo Blahnik’s brilliance and exceptional craftsmanship is something that I admired for many years. Working with him and creating something unique and historically accurate was an incredible privilege. Having such exceptional Italian workshops at your disposal was a luxury that resulted in beautiful and exquisitely made shoes. Also, Manolo Blahnik’s lace-up shoes are very similar to the shoes Elvis regularly wore in the mid-1950s. The creative designer’s love of this serendipitous look reflects Elvis’ aesthetic of that decade,” Martin explains in a press release.

