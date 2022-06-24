3 Most Watched NETFLIX Movies That Surprised Audiences in June

You sure put a nonchalant face when your colleagues at work or school are talking about some of the greatest tapes they’ve seen, so that this doesn’t happen to you, we bring you 3 Movies From Netflix more views during June And that destroy With audience levels inside the red giant platform for broadcasting.

While the premiere of Stranger Things dominated the month and its new season, there were stories in the form of Movies That swept the audience, so today we recommend using the three bars more views in Netflix during June 2022.

spider head

Chris Hemsworth s Miles Teller Lead the cast of one of the most expensive pieces in the catalog Netflix Well, with La Cabeza de la Arana, the company has spent a colossal amount of dollars to make this bar that destroy With the platform rating during June.

In one of experimental cinema’s new attempts to merge literary genres, comes this work that deals with the story of two prisoners who form an alliance in a state-of-the-art prison run by a man who tests and challenges the human mind. border.

Jennifer Lopez: The first half

Rarely can you watch a documentary like one Most watched movies From Netflixbut it happened and could only have been achieved by one of the greatest artists of all time: Jennifer Lopez.

Inside this documentary Jennifer Lopez: First half We can see a little-known side of the hottest Latina singer, because we can see in her her rise to fame and a bit of her failed relationships with Alex Rodríguez and Ben Affleck, so it’s a piece that can’t be missed.

Interceptor

The interceptor is part of the Movies who – which destroy with the public in JunePerhaps it’s because in this movie that Netflix returns to its bases with action-packed stories, impeccable performance of new values ​​and highly impactful action sequences, this makes it one of the must-see works.

In this story, we will see Elsa Pataky in the role of a sergeant who must use her vast arsenal of military and tactical resources to accomplish her mission of preventing a nuclear attack on the United States, a simple and simple act of courtesy. Netflix.