The Minister of Economy meets investors and businessmen in Mexico and the United States | News

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Pedro Franck, will hold a diverse agenda of meetings with investors, multilateral organizations and businessmen in Washington, D.C. and New York, during the official trip to Mexico and the United States with the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo.

“Peru is going through a process of rapid recovery of its economy. The country must continue to grow to generate employment and well-being for the population. For this reason, we would like to pass this message on to investors and international organizations, to strengthen the confidence they have in the Peruvian economy, its stability, resilience and solid macroeconomic foundations.”

Internationally, Frank said there is a very positive outlook on the potential of the Peruvian economy in the coming years, and the appetite for Peruvian newspapers has revitalized.

In Mexico, as part of the presidential delegation, the President of the Economic and Social Forum will participate in the meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL), Alicia Barcena, and then will hold a meeting with senior executives of Mexican companies.

In Washington, DC, the Minister of Economy and Finance will meet with the World Bank’s Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, Philip Jaramillo. In addition, he will accompany the head of state in the meeting with the President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce, Susan Clark, after which they will meet with the trade union business of this organization.

Minister Frank will also meet with the Director of the Financial Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund, with whom he will talk about the country’s commitment to fiscal discipline and prudent macroeconomic policies that contribute to the country’s economic and financial stability; As well as the measures that will be adopted to enhance tax collection and combat and avoid tax evasion.

A meeting with investors will be held in New York to promote the advantages of investing in Peru. Subsequently, he will accompany the President in his meetings with the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass; With President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Clavier Caroni; And with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Finally, Frank will participate in the 2021 Pacific Investment Summit, organized by the Association of the Americas / Council of the Americas (AS/COA), which will bring together high-level entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, investment decision makers, members of the AS/COA and the Pacific Alliance Business Council – CEAP.

