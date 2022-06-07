The most-watched Netflix movie on its way to surpassing Stranger Things

1 day ago Cynthia Porter


Netflix is ​​constantly updating its billboard, and the recently released movie is the most watched in Argentina. Discover.

Interceptor is the movie that Netflix Which premiered on May 4 and in a few days became the most watched in Argentina. However, at the general top, he’s still in the back Weird things. I know what it’s about.

The most-watched Netflix movie on its way to surpassing Stranger Things

The story stars Lieutenant J.J. Collins, who is left in charge of a remote missile interception station. She is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after being accidentally fired from her dream job at the Pentagon.

When a station coordinator attack threatens, Collins comes face to face with a former US intelligence officer who is trying to carry out an unimaginable plan. With time running out, Collins must use his years of tactical training and military experience to determine who he can trust and prevent him from completing his terrifying and sinister mission.

Interceptor

Interceptor Summary

In a remote defensive base, the last female standing officer is fighting the battle of her life against terrorists who are targeting the United States with stolen nuclear weapons.

cast interceptor

  • Elsa Pataky
  • Luke Bracey
  • Aaron Glenn
  • Mainmehta
  • Reese Muldoon
  • Belinda gumboy
  • Colin Frils
  • Zoe Karides

Don’t miss anything

Receive the latest TV news and more!

Suspension

It might interest you

More Stories

Anya Taylor-Joy will probably shave her character in Mad Max: The Wasteland

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

About 46,000 people flee attacks by armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo | Community

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Jeff Goldblum takes another bite from Jurassic World

24 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Apenas el sol” represents Paraguay on its way to the Oscars

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Whiplash: The Movie That Awarded JK Simmons an Academy Award Now Available on Netflix | movies | What to watch on Netflix | nnda nnlt | Fame

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix series that has surpassed itself and is still the most watched in the US according to Nielsen

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Saturn’s mysterious hexapolar has a little brother | Science and Ecology | Dr..

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Phil Mickelson will not leave the PGA Tour

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Nintendo Live History rumor seems to be based on speculation only

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Lucky cacti: 5 types you must have in your home to attract money and good luck

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

America warns the new convoy: “The borders are not open” | international | News

8 hours ago Leland Griffith