“Apenas el sol” represents Paraguay on its way to the Oscars

2 days ago Cynthia Porter
This content was published on Oct 22, 2021 – 21:06

Asuncion, October 22 (EFE). The documentary “Barely the Sun” will mark Paraguay on its way to handing out the Oscars to the Hollywood Academy, the South American country’s film academy announced Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that Arami Ullón’s ‘Apenas el Sol’ is the film that will represent Paraguay at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022,” the text of the letter posted on the official account of the Academy of Paraguay Cinemas.

The summary of “Apenas el sol”, published on his official website, notes that the protagonist crosses the Paraguayan Chaco “recording the stories, songs and testimonies of other Ayuryo, like himself, who were stripped of the forest, lost their ancestral lands, livelihoods, beliefs and home”.

This film, which reflects the hero’s desire to preserve his culture, opened the Amsterdam International Documentary Festival in 2020.

His director, Arame Olon, who lives halfway between Switzerland and Paraguay, was the director of “The Cloudy Weather” (2014), a long-running film that ran at international festivals and was Paraguay’s first Academy Award nomination in the 2016 edition.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to kick off on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood (Los Angeles, United States). EFE

asu-cmm / fa / lll

