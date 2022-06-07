Jeff Goldblum takes another bite from Jurassic World

NEW YORK – There is only one person, in the middle of a huge dystopian movie about dinosaurs, who can say a sentence like “that’s crazy” with the right rhythm and effect.

Nearly three decades ago, Jeff Goldblum portrayed Dr. Ian Malcolm with a skill of his own, particularly Goldblumnian. An elegant chaos theorist from the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” films, Goldblum is the voice of reason and comedic relief, someone who delves into the unpredictability of nature and marvels at his theories. danger to him.

He is one of the most popular 69-year-old actresses. Despite this, even in such great films as “Jurassic Park” or “Independence Day”, Goldblum has a special, imitating rhythm that is not particularly defined by those roles. It’s more like a Goldblum setting that has its own spin on, like character highlighting, rather than the other way around. Just like Goldblum, life finds its course in Jurassic Park.

Jeff Goldblum poses to promote Jurassic World Dominion at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on May 10, 2022. (Willy Sangwan/Willie Sangwan/Invision/AP)

In director Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which opened in the US Thursday, after debuting last week in Mexico as Goldblum traveled to the premiere, the actor returns, along with original cast members Laura Dern and Sam Neill. The second trilogy of the franchise in a fantastic adventure that takes place in the near future where dinosaurs scattered all over the world, as well as a giant plague of locusts causing ecological imbalance.

For Goldblum, the son of a doctor and host of the Disney+ series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” the film’s themes fit right in with some of his curiosities and interests about how we, he says, “improved our nursery planet.” What does Goldblum think of our increasingly turbulent times?

“I don’t know anything to talk about, but let’s say the word ‘entropy’ and ‘systems’ and how things fall apart,” said Goldblum, from London. “Before the butterfly emerges from the cocoon, the caterpillar has some chaotic spasms and convulsions, but it is not necessarily dead. It is in the beginning of metamorphosis.”

Goldblum concluded that he was satisfied that he might have offered a little truth, “How about that?”

Chaos and harmony feature prominently in most conversations with Goldblum, a stubborn storyteller attuned to the universe. He often talks as if he were recounting the inner workings of his mind in real time, coming here and there to thoughts worth pausing and enjoying and to the existential manifestations that delight him.

A question, for example, about whether the names of his young children — River Joe and Charlie Ocean — refer to some environmental touch that leads Goldblum to give an entire speech about the environmental health of the oceans, fundraising for Oceania, the song “Moon River” (which Gold says Bloom, himself a pianist, that his band could soon record), Carly Simon’s “Let the River Run”, the movie “Working Girl”, a Mike Nichols biography by Mark Harris and a trip along the Kern River.

Actor Jeff Goldblum holds a T-Rex dinosaur with the Cologne Cathedral in the background during a session of “Jurassic World Dominion” in Cologne, Germany, on May 29, 2022. (Thomas Banner/AFP)

“Water is life, isn’t it?” Goldblum says. “If they want to take off Goldblum and only use River Gu, that sounds evocative to me, he seems like a good character. Or Charlie Ocean. They both like me. There’s nothing wrong with Goldblum, but if they want to trade it I’m fine with that.”

Whether through experience (Goldblum’s early films include two films with improvisational actor Robert Altman, “the dizzying artist’s doodles,” he said) or practice (Goldblum credits his acting teacher Sandy Meisner for bringing him “continuity of exploration”), Goldblum has reached to his unique speed and enduring state of curiosity.

“At the beginning of the day I remind myself: free association, stream of consciousness, cognitive readiness, and openness,” Goldblum says. “This act of acting and music seems to be, more than anything else, an invitation to open up. Open yourself in both directions. Not just what’s around you receiving, but also giving, interacting and offering something.”

After co-starring in “Jurassic Park” and its 1997 sequel “The Lost World,” Goldblum reprized Ian Malcolm in the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in which he testifies his character before the United States Congress. Malcolm recommends letting an erupting volcano decide the fate of the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. Love it Goldblum.

“It was full of juice,” he said. “I’ve been into this trivia fun, which I get into sometimes.”

Trevorrow, who co-wrote the trilogy and directed the first and third installments, first worked with Goldblum on a pocket commercial called “Jurassic World” for the Super Bowl. Goldblum wasn’t what he expected.

“You’d think it was quite improvisational and maybe a bit choppy,” Trevorrow said. “But in this movie, I saw him go out into the garden at the hotel we were staying in to revisit his scripts over and over for a very accurate and thoughtful performance.”

In this photo provided by Universal Pictures, Jeff Goldblum in a scene from “Jurassic World Dominion.” (John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment/AP)

Production on “Jurassic World: Dominion” was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. When filming resumed, the studio rented a hotel in England near Pinewood Studios for the cast and crew. On occasion, Goldblum would play piano with fellow stars and Trevorrow, “theatrical and folk music,” Goldblum says. Dern posted a video of her, Neil and Goldblum singing the Beatles ‘Blackbeard’.

“He’s a beautiful man,” Trevorrow said. “We had really deep conversations about his perspective on where we are right now. There was depth to it all, really, when it came to the experience of making the film and getting through the pandemic together.”

For “Jurassic World: Dominion” actors and filmmakers, making a film about nature’s resilience in the face of human catastrophes during a pandemic has resonated in the real world. As in the movie, the world could end, but Goldblum is still in high spirits.

“What else can I do?” Goldblum said. “As a lover of Sandy Messner, I’m a romantic of group dogma and synergy and, as this movie portrays, what educated, intelligent, and caring people, even a few of them, take a moment to. Sometimes they can defeat the forces of ignorance, corruption, and greed and keep the homo sapiens ball rolling for much longer.” A little, maybe.”