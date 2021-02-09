The President of Uganda receives official support from his party for a new term

Kampala, March 17th (EFE). Uganda’s ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), today officially supported the incumbent president, Yoweri Museveni, who is 74 years old and has held office since 1986, so that he is running for a sixth term in the 2021 elections.

“We strongly recommend him, whether in the party or in the government, until 2021 and beyond,” the movement said in a statement signed on Sunday in Kiankwanzi (central Uganda), where they said that his continued power “will guarantee the future of Ugandans and Africans.”

They also decided to amend the Ugandan constitution to ban people under the age of 45 from running for the presidency, a move that may seek to prevent opposition MP Robert Kyagulani Sentamu, known by his stage name Bobby Wayne, from running for Museveni.

In an interview with Efe in October 2018, Wayne said everything seemed to indicate that the government and the president of Uganda “want him dead because they are afraid of young men, who can no longer lie to them or tell them anything else,” he said … the 37-year-old musician Years old.

This news comes after the ruling party had already offered its support for the candidacy last February, in what they described as efforts to “continue to transform the country”, after a meeting of the highest representative body of this political party in Murchison Falls National Park (northwest).

The Ugandan parliament passed a constitutional amendment in December 2017 that abolished the 75-year limit to run for president, allowing Museveni to run for a sixth term in 2021 and even remain in office for life.

The amendment sparked large protests from the opposition, which finally decided to appeal it to justice, in a trial that took place in the first half of last year in the appeals room of the Constitutional Court in Mbali, east of the country. Media sites in the capital.

Five justices, including Vice President of the Supreme Court Alphonse Oweni Doulou, decided at the end of July to reject the appeal and deemed that the part of the law that abolished the minimum age for running for president did not violate the constitution.

Museveni is one of the long-standing African presidents distinguished by his conservative views on social issues and his hostile stance against homosexuals. EFE