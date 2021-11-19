The Prime Minister sells his rights to the United States for 2000 million

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

LONDON, November 19 (EFE): The Premier League has renewed a TV rights agreement with US network NBC Sports with a contract until 2028 worth £2,000m (€2,300m).

This agreement will allow the American channel to broadcast 380 matches in each season of the English championship, in addition to obtaining the rights to broadcast in Spanish.

In total, thanks to this renewal, NBC will become the home of English football in the United States for 15 years, since they first purchased the rights in 2013.

This sum of money is being used to cover losses incurred by Premier League teams during the pandemic, while this week a new aid package was announced for teams in the UK’s lower divisions, from third to bottom.

Premier League matches gather an average of 600,000 spectators, the highest since the 2015-16 season, an increase of 14% over the previous season.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said NBC Sports was “significantly increasing” the league’s popularity in the United States through “fantastic promotion and coverage”.

(c) EFE . Agency

