Isaiah Thomas returns to the United States national team

Al-Qaeda Isaiah Thomas It was announced today, Friday, as an injury substitute for the team american basketball That will open the qualifying round for Globalism This month in Mexico. star all twice from NBA Added to the list with Justin Anderson, as alternatives to DaQuan Jeffreys and frank Mason Third. The NBA said Jeffreys is injured and Mason has not been fully acquitted for participating.

The team begins its training camp in Houston On the Saturday before the matches in ChihuahuaMexico vs Cuba On November 28 and Mexico November 29. Thomas – Free NBA agent hopes to return to the league – He last appeared with the national team in February, starting two games during playoffs for the tournament. AmeriCup. He led the team with 14 points per game in those matches, in which United State Defeated Bahamas And Mexico.

Anderson played in qualifying matches for AmeriCup In February 2020, helping United State For a pair of winnings.

both parties in Mexico These are the first six matches of the first round of United State in the World Cup qualifiers. The Americans also planned clashes against Puerto Rico February 24 Mexico February 27 Puerto Rico On July 1 and Cuba On July 4th in the preliminary qualifying round.

There are four teams in each of the four qualifying groups in a zone FIBA Americas. The top three teams in each group qualify for the second qualifying round, which begins in August and runs until February 2023.

The world Cup In teams that can qualify directly for Paris 2024 Olympics– It will be held from August 25 to September 10, 2023, with the final match ending philippines and other parties in Japan NS Indonesia.

