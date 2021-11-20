China rejects possible US boycott of Olympics | Biden said a boycott is something they’re considering

China has expressed regret over the statements of the US President about the possible boycott of the Olympic Games to be held in Beijing 2022. “You cannot politicize the sport (…) that goes against the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of the athletes,” they said from the Asian giant’s foreign ministry.

Diplomatic boycott

“The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is a showcase for athletes from all over the world. The politicization of sport goes against the Olympic spirit and the interests of athletes.”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Friday.

According to Chinese diplomacy, the alleged human rights violations by the Chinese government in the northwestern region of Xinjiang are nothing more than a “smear campaign”. “US human rights accusations against China are false and baseless.”As he claimed.

“China will never tolerate any country that interferes in its internal affairs.”, And he was sentenced after the statements of the President of North America. On Thursday, during his interview with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden had emphasized that boycotting the Olympics was “something we’re considering.”. As the newspaper pointed out, Washington PostThe boycott could be approved before the end of November, and according to the American newspaper, as soon as Biden took office, private discussions began between Washington diplomats and their allies about how to deal with the issue of the Olympics.

Chinese President this week, Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual meetingAlthough the White House statement did not mention that the topic of the Olympics was under discussion. Washington simply indicated that Biden conveyed to Xi his concerns about practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general.

On the other hand, Russia criticized the US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. ‘We value it negatively’, She said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Referring to the words of US leader Joe Biden.

More sanctions on China



In recent months U.S. Congress doubled the Resolutions and bills aimed at punishing China. On the other hand, some measures provide Sanctions against companies that agree to promote the Winter Olympics. Secondly, Other projects have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the international competition to another country. But from the opposition, they want to take the action to other kinds of extremes. Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton will start an entire boycott that includes the athletes.

From the US Olympic Committee, they opposed a solution as radical as the one proposed by Republicans, arguing that the Olympics are important after months of a global pandemic.

The Foundation also noted that the 1980 boycott of the Moscow Games by the United States and about sixty other countries, and the 1984 boycott of Los Angeles by the Soviet Union and its allies, are clear examples of the use of this type of sporting event as a “political tool” was a “mistake”.