Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs with the most copies today Saturday 20 November

6 mins ago Leland Griffith

Why are you wasting your time Browse for hours at Apple When the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with Most streamed songs in the US, which ranks them according to the number of real-time listeners. Keep scrolling to see which are the most popular this week.

1. easy for me

Adele’s tone has taken a place among the favourites at the moment. Therefore, it remains in first place.

2. my little love

With a positive difference of 41, today Adele’s new song is at number two in the list of songs preferred by listeners.

3. My God

Adele’s latest song “Oh My God” goes straight to number three on the favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

4. Strangers by nature

Adele’s “Strangers By Nature” is now playing on this platform, after climbing classification to 4th place. Yesterday he was 26th, but the fans decided to continue his climb.

5. drink wine

With a positive lead of 112, Adele’s “I Drink Wine” continues to make its way into the charts. Today it is in fifth place. Will it continue to rise, or will this be the end of its rise?

6. cry from your heart

“Cry Your Heart Out” premieres today in this classification. Adele’s crushing hit gives a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… what more could you ask for than a song?

7. can i have it

“Can I Get It” keeps ringing flowAfter it climbed to 114 places in the favorites lists and got the seventh place.

8. to be loved

Adele’s latest single is already looming large as a new classic. Today, “To Be Loved” is one step ahead of the most streamed songs on this platform flow.

9. woman like me

Adele’s “Woman Like Me” continues to climb the charts non-stop. Currently, it ranks 9th, up from 166 where it was yesterday.

10. cling to

Reaping success is synonymous with Adele. So it’s no surprise that his new production, called “Hold On”, debuted at number ten at the time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

Apple wins the hearts of its listeners with the best music offerings. What topics will the American public prefer in the future? What will be the next number that will become a reference?

Wait for the answers.

More Stories

China rejects possible US boycott of Olympics | Biden said a boycott is something they’re considering

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Isaiah Thomas returns to the United States national team

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Prime Minister sells his rights to the United States for 2000 million

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Lopez Obrador to Joe Biden: ‘We must stop rejecting immigrants’

1 day ago Leland Griffith

AMLO in Washington: Why would you travel to the US?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

HBO Ratings in the US: Top 10 most watched series today, Wednesday, November 17

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cyberpunk 2077 may come to Xbox Game Pass

2 mins ago Leo Adkins

Popular Force Joins Pedro Castillo’s Removal Suggestion | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | DW

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs with the most copies today Saturday 20 November

6 mins ago Leland Griffith

China overtakes the United States as the richest country in the world

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

A meeting in Chaco with intellectuals, scholars, artists and local communities to discuss cultural heritage

8 hours ago Mia Thompson