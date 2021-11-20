The United States offers a work visa to Peruvians whether or not they have work experience

Do you want to work legally in the United States?

If you are considering emigrating abroad, this information will be very useful, especially if you are from Peru or Peru. Did you know…? To work legally in United State You do not need to have a college education or have work experience in certain categories. One of the best alternatives to achieve your goal, you can take advantage of one of the temporary work visas offered in Joe Biden’s country to work in the agricultural and non-agricultural fields. You may also like To which countries can I only travel with a DNI and without a passport or visa

These official documents are known as H-2A y H-2B visas. You should take into account that all types of processing this document will need a company as a sponsor to support you in the procedure, since you will not be able to order this individually. Requirements for obtaining a US visa from Peru.

This is one of the best news for Peruvians who want to become immigrants in the United States. Citizenship and Immigration has released an updated list of countries eligible for these types of visas. In an official statement from USCISThe H-2A and H-2B visa program allows US employers to bring foreign nationals to the US to fill agricultural and non-agricultural jobs, respectively.

What countries are eligible to apply for work visas?

This is the full list of eligible Latin American countries:

Peru

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Brazil

Ecuador

Panama

Citizens of Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Paraguay also join. (Citizens of this country are eligible to participate in the H-2A program, but not the H-2B program.) You can also find more beneficiary countries.

How long can I work in the United States?

The maximum period of stay is 3 years. After this time, H-2B visa holders must leave the United States for a continuous period of 3 months before applying for readmission under the same type of visa.

The H-2B visa is granted for a period of 12 months, although it can be requested to be extended twice for up to one year each. The extension request must be submitted before it expires and workers can remain in the area during the extension process.

Important: Each year the country grants thousands of H-2 visas to workers with or without experience (non-professional and without an academic degree) to work temporarily. This category is divided into two types of visas: H-2A visas for agricultural workers and H-2B visas for non-agricultural workers.

How is this type of visa applied?

The employer will need to show that there are not enough trained, willing, available, and qualified U.S. workers to do the temporary work. This is the information you should take into consideration:

Occur only once: The petitioner says the need only occurs once and shows that they have never hired workers to perform the service and will not need it in the future, or it is a permanent employment situation but it is a temporary or short-lived event that creates the need for a temporary worker.

Seasonal: The service or job for which you are looking for workers is associated with an event or pattern of events of a recurring nature.

The petitioner applies for a certificate of temporary employment of foreign workers from the Ministry of Labor.

The petitioner must file Form I-129 with USCIS.

Nominated workers outside the United States must apply for an H-2B visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad and then apply for entry at the port of entry. They must bring a valid passport, valid petition number (found on the job offer) and proof of visa application payment of $190 to the appointment.

