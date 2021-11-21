Joe Biden, America’s oldest president, celebrates 79 years | USA | nndc | Globalism

Joe Biden, the current oldest head of United StateThis Saturday, he celebrated his 79 years in the company of his family, the day after a medical examination concluded that “fit” to judge.

The Democratic president spent his birthday in his estate in Wilmington, 170 kilometers from Washington, DC.

Your cum Kamala Harris wish him a “Happy and happy day.”

The United States is grateful for your heart, your kindness, your love for the country, your love for the people, your principled leadership and your vision for #BuildBackBetter. “ The Speaker of Parliament tweeted, Nancy Pelosi.

Biden received an early gift this week when the House passed a giant social reform package known as Rebuild better (Building Better), which happened to be discussed in the Senate.

previous president Barack ObamaBiden, who served as Vice President for eight years, joined the celebrations on Twitter: “Happy birthday to my friend and brother.”

On the eve of his birthday, Biden underwent a medical examination that concluded that he is “Health and Fitness” To perform presidential functions, according to your doctor.

The examination included a colonoscopy under sedation, during which he briefly handed power to Vice President Kamala Harris, who thus became, albeit for a little more than an hour, the first woman to hold presidential powers in history. United State.

Joe Biden He has announced that he plans to run for a new term in 2024, but there is speculation that he may resign due to his age.




