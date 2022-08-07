The regional chamber must analyze whether Sheinbaum and Ebrard have broken the law

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation Overturned two sentences of the Regional Specialized Chamber and instructed it to reconsider whether Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City; And Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of State, is committed Early campaign events.

The judges explained that the Specialized Chamber only considered that in the proceedings in which the officials were present, a call to vote had not been made; However, the Expected campaign actions also include other equivalent expressions for supporting or rejecting an electoral choice.

“This requires contextual and careful analysis of the facts reported, such as the content of the message and the context in which it was issued, as well as the location of the event, its publication, and attendance, among other elements.” , the judges.

The Sheinbaum and Ebrard case

Last June, the Institutional Revolutionary Party filed complaints against the Prime Minister, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, as well as against Morena, due to various events, in their opinion, which constituted early electoral actions of both officials.

This, after they participated in an event in Toluca, Mexico, where Morena formalized the start of elections for this entity.

On that occasion, the Regional Chamber decided that the officials did not tolerate foreseeable actions because they had not made an explicit call to vote for themselves or their party.

This new decision is in addition to the decision made a few weeks ago regarding INE’s investigation of the Prime Minister, to determine whether she committed early campaign and pre-campaign actions.

