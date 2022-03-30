The signing of the customs memorandum supports the commitment to bilateral cooperation

Last week, Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In light of this, the National Citizen Observatory noted that it was necessary due to the recent establishment of ANAM.

“It is good news that the bilateral commitments on illegal trade are ratified. Some of the points the MoU makes are interesting because they bring to the table issues that have had an unfavorable development in the pandemic,” said Manuel Velez, spokesperson for the National Citizen Observatory, in Interview.

Among the agreements in the document are port security, oversight of T-MEC work, intelligence on air waybill information, and rail freight data.

Although there is a disparity in the customs functions of Mexico and the United States, it is a matter of unifying the functions of security and collection.

Income from foreign trade is on the rise

According to the 2021 Tax and Administration Report, prepared by the Tax Administration Authority, foreign trade revenue amounted to 999,156 million pesos during 2021, a year-on-year increase of 9.2 percent.

Foreign trade revenue accounts for 35% of the 3.5 trillion pesos of tax revenue.

Alberto Ruiz Rioja, member of the Technical Committee on Foreign Trade of the General League, said the signed document aims to “strengthen bilateral cooperation by focusing on four common factors: security, trade facilitation, modernization of border-point infrastructure, and cooperation with regional partners.” Mexico Accountants.

In addition to the above, the US authorities will give priority and speed to clear the goods to your country. In other words, they will consider that the goods arriving in their country are not in danger, said the association member.

[email protected]