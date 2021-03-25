The socialist tradition also serves to censor

About a dozen of Cuban SIM cards bought Eliana Hernandez to circumvent censorship. Make sure the cards are not in your name or close relatives. This makes it difficult to relate to these numbers and withdraw access to them. Unofficially, purchases from strangers who exchange their lines for money. They get cash and some cards that Eliana can pin onto his cell phone so that it is difficult for the Cuban government to cut it.

Ileana Hernandez is a human rights activist and freelance reporter. So it is no wonder that, as I said, you are already losing the number of times your internet and mobile phone services have been interrupted in the past two years.

When they cut you off in retaliation, they cut off Internet access on your phone, your mother’s phone, and the Internet in your home. But Hernandez already knows a comeback: in those moments, he activates one of those imaginary lines, which can never be traced again, and transmits them to SibercopaIt is an independent reporting facility for. Then, when the government phone company gave him access to services, he reinserted his SIM.

Unlike other countries in the region, in which naturally many transnational companies in the telecommunications sector operate in their markets, Cuba has concentrated these services in one state-owned, Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba SA (Etecsa). Accessing and controlling telephone and internet services at the discretion of system administrators.

Even in Venezuela, a close ally of Havana, many companies are competing. At least for now. Who knows if in the future. Because the Nicolas Maduro administration, to a greater extent than his predecessor Hugo Chávez, spares no effort to create new obstacles for the Internet in Venezuela and imitate its Cuban counterparts.

The similarities are growing from one system to another, and in terms of communications censorship, it is centered around the practices of blocking websites. It is true: Cuban practices set an example for the Venezuelans. But this does not mean that it is a one-way guardianship. There are also Venezuelan experiments in blocking social networks that were implemented months later on the island. What worked in Venezuela to cut off the right to information and freedom of expression was implemented in Cuba and vice versa.

