Joe Biden hints at a multi-million dollar infrastructure plan for the United States.

The White House said on Wednesday that Biden will travel to the western city of Pennsylvania on March 31. Pittsburgh is a working-class city and is home to the United Steelworkers, a longtime Biden ally.

Expectations are that the legislative work will be divided into two parts, the starting package dealing with traditional transportation projects and the second dealing with national priorities, such as another year of global nursery, national childcare and university education. Free community.

Biden indicated, on the campaign trail, that he would pay for the package in part by canceling President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for high-income people.

Republicans in Congress have already indicated that they may oppose the plan due to expected tax increases and whether Democrats are using the plan to force sweeping changes in policy.

Biden was expected to be briefed on the plan sometime this week and White House officials said final details remained open.

“He is considering a variety of options, scopes and sizes of plans and will discuss with his policy team in the coming days, but the speculation is premature,” White House Press Secretary Jane Psaki said on Twitter on Monday.