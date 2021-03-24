Argentine Finance Minister meets with the President of the International Monetary Fund

The mission of Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzmán in the United States was highlighted by a meeting that lasted more than two hours with the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, who he did not see in person. From an event organized in the Vatican before the pandemic.

The official sought to dispel doubts about Argentina’s commitment to regulating the economy amid the “friendly fire” of the hard-line Kirchnerist, which worries investors. No deadline has been set for reaching an agreement, and Georgieva stressed that “strengthening economic stability” is a priority.

Argentina is seeking to renegotiate its debts with the International Monetary Fund, amounting to $ 45 billion, through a new program of expanded facilities, which will have a grace period of four and a half years, and a maximum period of 10 years. “A very good meeting with Minister Guzmán about the economic situation in Argentina and the way forward. Our teams are working constructively together to help promote economic stability, protect the vulnerable and promote sustainable growth. Our close dialogue will continue,” Georgieva wrote on Twitter.

They were accompanied during part of the meeting by the representative of Argentina and the Southern Cone in front of the Fund, Sergio Choudos, and Deputy Director of the Western Hemisphere Julie Cusack, who left the meeting after half an hour.

Guzmán, Chaudos and Cusack had previously held a technical meeting at the Argentine Embassy in Washington with the country’s director of personnel, Luis Copedo. According to official sources, today they will meet again with Argentine employees, despite the fact that the fund is not on the agenda.

The minister also intends to visit the US Treasury to obtain support from the Joe Biden government in the new program and in negotiating debt with the Paris Club.