The story of a man in Uganda who wears an Atlético Nacional shirt

National Sports

The image of the man went viral on social media.

Edinson Ruiz Rincon

National Sports It is the team that has won the most titles Colombia And the only one to win the Copa Libertadores twice, which is why at the international level it is the most prestigious and respected club in the country.

On several occasions he has been seen at international matches in different parts of the world, as in World Cup in QatarSome people wearing a shirt PurslaneWhich makes their fans proud.

On the social network Twitter user Stefania Ramirez Gutierrezwho lives in a country Ugandain AfricaHe posted a photo of a man wearing a T-shirt National He told the story of what he discussed with the subject.

to me StefaniaWhen he went to ask the man if he knew where the shirt was from, he confirmed it “I have no idea”but revealed that he bought it in him Rwanda.

Immediately, fans of National They commented on the post, proud that their team reaches faraway countries and the colors are displayed even in Africa.

