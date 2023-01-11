The End of the Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: World Health Organization

Uganda- The Government of Uganda and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared through a statement that the outbreak of Ebola virus in that African country has come to an end, as no new cases were recorded in the past 24 days.

According to the data, this country has recorded a total of 142 cases, including 56 deaths in total, since it was announced in September 2022. What makes treating this virus more difficult is that there is no vaccine yet. .

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, congratulated the Ugandan government for its efforts to mitigate and end the Ebola outbreak in less than 4 months.

“Congratulations to the Ugandan government, health workers and communities for their dedication to ending the Ebola outbreak in less than 4 months. We thank donors and partners for quickly mobilizing resources, and vaccine developers for making vaccine candidates available in record time,” Tedros Adhanom wrote on his Twitter account.

Ebola, which sometimes presents as hemorrhagic fever, is spread through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or contaminated materials.