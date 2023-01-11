Star glamor returns to the Golden Globes red carpet

Many have wondered if Hollywood’s most famous actors will attend the controversial Golden Globe Awards, but the stars showed up in droves at the first big business awards show of the year on Tuesday, dazzling in their best looks.

Jewel tones, basic blacks and old-school glamor dominated the red carpet—and it’s gray, actually—at the 80th Golden Globes, which appeared under a marquee after days of pouring rain in Los Angeles.

Here are some notes from the best dressed Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California:

– Royal Palette –

Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter broke the internet in her black velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo dress in 2019. And this Tuesday, in another evening dress but this time in vibrant purple, also from Siriano, and sparkling platforms. I have specified.

The color was worthy of fashion royalty. In fact, the jewel tones associated with royalty were common at the ceremony.

Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her lead role in The King Woman, looked regal in a frilly one-shoulder royal blue gown by Jason Wu.

“Abbott Elementary” nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph shone in an elegant lilac dress by Jason Romper for Elleette, while “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez opted for an off-the-shoulder Valentino velvet dress in a dark amethyst color.

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, who is pregnant with twins, was another nominee in the TV categories, in a dark green Prada dress with double ties on the shoulders, pockets and a plunging neckline.

– The lions are back –

One of the easiest ways to stand out on the red carpet is to wear black, it’s always chic.

So did Jamie Lee Curtis’ “everything everywhere at the same time” award nominee, donning a black Valentino bodysuit and lace cape.

Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television for “The White Lotus,” walked the red carpet in a shimmery, long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana gown that showed off her shoulders contrasting with her golden hair.

Ana de Armas, who was seen plated platinum in “Blonde” as Marilyn Monroe, went brunette again at The Globes in a strapless black Louis Vuitton dress with intricate silver geometric details.

-Old Hollywood-

If ever there was a time to evoke the glamor of yesteryear with a shimmering, body-hugging dress, it’s the Globes.

Case in point is Jessica Chastain, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Series, Miniseries or a Movie Made for Television for “George & Tammy,” who shone in a delicate silver Oscar de la Renta gown with a web pattern.

Angela Bassett also won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a silver Pamella Roland dress and hair in soft waves.

As for Hollywood’s men, some of the best looks were more classic, including winners Steven Spielberg and Ke Hui Quan in classic black and Matt Bomer in an elegant velvet jacket.

