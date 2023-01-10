Which countries in the world require vaccination against yellow fever from their visitors | international | News

Yellow fever virus is a virus transmitted by the genus Arthropod flavivirus It is transmitted by mosquitoes of the species Aedes s hemogojos. These different types of mosquitoes live in different habitats, some breeding near homes and others in the woods. The term “yellow” refers to the jaundice that some patients have, which means that the skin and mucous membranes change this color.

to me World Health OrganizationSymptoms of yellow fever are: Fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. In addition, they point out that although there is no specific cure for this disease, there is potential for improvement with treatment for dehydration, renal and hepatic failure, and fever.

Vaccination is the most important measure to prevent yellow fever. To enter different countries, you must present a vaccination against this disease.

Countries by continent that require yellow fever vaccine

America:

Bolivia: They require certification in high risk areas for yellow fever such as: Chuquisaca, La Paz, Cochabamba, Tarija, Santa Cruz, Beni and Pando.

Colombia: A yellow fever vaccination certificate is required for foreigners over one year of age and under 60 years of age to enter risk areas. The regions are the departments of Meta, Guaviare and Amazonas.

Costa Rica: Not required for: people who have been to airports only; Cross-border ports that did not enter the countries at risk prior to entering Costa Rica.

Ecuador: Recommended for those traveling to the Amazon provinces: Orellana, Sucumbíos, Pastaza, Napo, Morona Santiago, Zamora Chinchipe and Esmeraldas province, these are considered circulation areas for the yellow fever virus.

Honduras : which is mandatory.

Paraguay: It does not require a yellow fever certificate, but it does require a certificate of psychosomatic health and the absence of communicable diseases.

Peru: A yellow fever certificate is required for travelers whose final destination is the Peruvian jungle, regardless of their origin.

Asia

China: Mandatory for those over 6 months old.

India: This is required when some visas are granted.

Malaysia: Required for any citizen of South American countries.

Singapore and Thailand.

Africa