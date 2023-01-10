Rwanda refuses to accept more refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Rwandan President Paul Kagame On Monday, he announced that his country would no longer accept more refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congoits neighboring nation. The move was motivated, in the words of the Rwandan president, by his country’s inability to “bear the burden” of the refugees, and also as a response to accusations by the Congolese government that Kagame is associated with M23a paramilitary group that has been wreaking havoc in eastern DRC for years.

Kagame disposed of responsibility with a coolness typical of his person: “Whoever thinks that this problem is from Rwanda and not from the Congo, first get rid of the Congolese who are here. Those who pray every day because of the actions of their government and their institutions, and those who say that the government is not working as it should be, these are still not my problem. And if it is my problem, then it is also the problem of the international community, it is your problem as much as it is mine. . Thus, the number of Congolese refugees in Rwanda on January 9 stopped at a figure of about 72,000 people. They will not be able to continue entering.

More Stories

What Should I Do to Find People With Only a Name?

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Verizon is shutting down its 3G network in the US

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

3 years of travel, 22,000 km and over 17 countries

20 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mali vs Uganda Live Streaming and Direct International Friendly Match. Time, past data and betting odds

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda makes a new deployment of troops to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo before the advance of the March 23 militia – Publimetro México

2 days ago Leland Griffith

US Embassy: Even When There’s No Visa Appointment Available | nnda-nnlt | Peru

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Uganda has reported 56 deaths from the Ebola virus and the number of infected people has risen to 142

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Science. – The failure of the first satellite launch from British soil – Publimetro México

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Kenya and Uganda dominate the Guadalajara International Marathon

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Rwanda refuses to accept more refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

What Should I Do to Find People With Only a Name?

8 hours ago Leo Adkins