Rwandan President Paul Kagame On Monday, he announced that his country would no longer accept more refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congoits neighboring nation. The move was motivated, in the words of the Rwandan president, by his country’s inability to “bear the burden” of the refugees, and also as a response to accusations by the Congolese government that Kagame is associated with M23 a paramilitary group that has been wreaking havoc in eastern DRC for years.

Kagame disposed of responsibility with a coolness typical of his person: “Whoever thinks that this problem is from Rwanda and not from the Congo, first get rid of the Congolese who are here. Those who pray every day because of the actions of their government and their institutions, and those who say that the government is not working as it should be, these are still not my problem. And if it is my problem, then it is also the problem of the international community, it is your problem as much as it is mine.“ . Thus, the number of Congolese refugees in Rwanda on January 9 stopped at a figure of about 72,000 people. They will not be able to continue entering.

Guerrilla financier

Kagami, what was it? repeatedly by the United Nations the United States and several European Union countries to fund the March 23 Movement; Kagame, whose actions have turned eastern DRC into a hornet’s nest where soldiers from the East African Community patrol, as well as Pakistanis, Indians, Senegalese, Nepalese, Togolese, Moroccans and many more who have integrated into the UN mission in the country; Kagame, who has sent mercenaries back to the area, in the absence of more soldiers to fight the M23; Kagame, who masterminded the 1996 massacre of 200,000 Hutus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Kagami denies all evidence and closes the door on the victims of his actions.

Conflict in eastern DRC has caused more than 5 million people to be internally displaced within the country, according to data provided by the United Nations, while 1.6 million people have been forced to seek asylum in neighboring countries. Angola, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia are the countries hosting the largest number of Congolese refugees.. However, the continuing fragile situation on the continent forces the refugee movement to be almost paradoxical: while the DRC is spewing refugees towards the aforementioned countries, it also hosts just over half a million people who have fled over the years. Years of conflict and poverty in Rwanda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Burundi.

Refugees come and go, spinning, getting dizzy, and Kagami locks the door on them in the process Send new weapons to M23 , which a UN expert judged this summer, “does indeed have the characteristics of a regular army.” Faced with evidence blaming him for funding the rebels, he folded his arms and denied that “Rwanda should bear this burden.”

Yes, refugees from the West

Although the Rwandan President pointed out the inability of Rwanda (one of the ten smallest countries in Africa, with an area smaller than Equatorial Guinea) to host more refugees, This does not mean that it is one of the countries that receive the largest number of refugees from Western countries. Denmark, Australia and Israel have been sending asylum seekers to Rwanda for decades, while the United Kingdom was the last country to sign up to send refugees to the African country, after paying 144 million euros. The first refugees from the UK are expected to arrive soon, after a British court has certified her as authentic Make the decision first By former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Over the past few months, the African Union has tried to straighten out diplomatic relations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but to no avail. In July and November, a dialogue table was established in Luanda (Angola), which at first glance seemed promising, but it certainly did not succeed in resolving the situation.