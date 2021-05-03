The term is open to companies in ERTE to be advertised as part of the value chain

The waiter is disinfecting the table.

Companies on the File of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) emerging from the pandemic that are not part of the 42 protected activities in the latest extension of ERTE but are linked to their value chain may be requested from tomorrow, October 5, until the next day 19, they will be announced on This way to be able to take advantage of exemptions in quotas.

According to the Royal Decree-Law that automatically extends ERTE until January 31, 2021, among the 42 activities considered by the list most affected by the pandemic, including hotels, sea and air transportation, and offers, they are entitled to monthly exemptions in business contributions of 85% between October and January if They have fewer than 50 payroll employees, and 75% if they have more than 50 employees. These exemptions apply to both workers who remain in the ERTE and those who leave.

But they aren’t the only ones who can take advantage of these 75% and 85% exemptions. So may companies that are part of the value chain of the 42 listed activities or whose businesses depend mostly on them.

In this case, it is understood that they are members of the value chain or indirectly dependent on them, and the companies whose sales were, during the year 2019, at least 50% in operations executed directly with those listed in any of the CNAE- 09 codes indicated in Standard, as well as those whose actual activity indirectly depends on that which was effectively implemented by the companies listed in the aforementioned codes.

To advertise subsidiaries or members of the value chain, companies that fulfill these requirements must request this before the business authority that issued the explicit or implicit decision of ERTE, with the adoption of the aforementioned conditions, from tomorrow until October 19.

These exemptions may also apply to companies that move from ERTE to force majeure due to Covid to an economic, technical, organizational and production reason (ETOP) whose activity is classified in any of the sectors listed in the standard, or to those that are classified as members of the value chain to which She is also doing this transformation. It will also apply to companies in the ERTE for Economic, Regulatory, Technical and Productivity (ETOP) reasons if they are part of the 42 activities covered by the standard.

These exceptions will be inconsistent with those identified for the two new ERTE numbers created in the decree: the ERTE hindrance and the ERTE activity constraint, whose exemptions differ.

The benchmark considers companies hardest hit by the epidemic for those that have recovered from ERTE with less than 65% of workers and who have more than 15% of regulated people out of the total of public order firms. In total, the list includes 42 activities.

42 protected activities

Hotels and similar accommodations, air passenger transportation, sea transportation or showroom management are among the 42 activities covered by the ERTE Auto Extension.

The list also includes iron mineral extraction; Manufacture of explosives published newspapers. Production of precious metals; Tour operator activities; Travel agencies. Reproduction of recorded media; Space transport, wholesale trade in hides and skins; Air transport rental and other reservation services and related activities.

There is also rental of property and other personal items for home use; Auxiliary activities for the performing arts; The retail sale of computers, peripheral equipment, and software in specialized stores; Manufacture of musical instruments; manufacture of jewelry and the like; Organizing conferences and trade fairs, and renting videotapes and records.

Likewise, the CNAE codes for the standard also include aviation and space repairs and maintenance; Graphic arts; Tourist residence and other short-stay accommodations; Types of ground transportation for passengers; Other printing and graphic arts activities; Performing arts; Film exhibition activities. Manufacture of carpets and rugs. Photography and other specialized office activities; Amusement parks and amusement parks. Extended cold air transport related activities; Manufacture of articles of jewelry; Other accommodations that rent cars and light-engine vehicles; Taxi transportation; Manufacture of optical and photographic equipment; Washing and cleaning of textiles, leather garments, and other leisure and maintenance activities.

According to the latest Social Security data, released this week, at the end of September, 728,909 ERTE workers remained, fewer than 83,529 people in August.

Of the total number of employees working for ERTE, 605,861 are in Force Majeure Operations and 123,048 are in ERTE for economic, technical, organizational, or production reasons (ETOP). Since the start of the epidemic, three out of four workers have already left ERTE.

At the end of September, the sectors with the largest number of subsidiaries in ERTE were food and beverage services (136,821 affected), accommodation services (116,710), retail (59,752),