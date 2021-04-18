The Treasury Department criticizes Mexican government support for Pemex and CFE

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The US Treasury Department criticized the Mexican government’s support for its “deficit state companies”.

The United States Department of the Treasury He emphasized that th Support for From Government of Mexico to me “State companies inability“Exhausts Resources Public for other basic expenses in the country.

The foregoing is detailed by the Treasury Department at Semi-annual report “Macroeconomic and exchange policies of major business partners in the United States,” released Friday.

Not to mention the name Mexican oil (Pemex) And the Federal Electricity Authority (palm), He indicated that this subsidy “marginalizes investment in renewable energy that would reduce user costs and free up financial space for more productive investments and social protection.”

The Treasury indicated that insufficient investment by the private sector threatens to derail the recovery and reduce growth prospects in the long term.

“To the extent that net energy exports from the United States to Mexico may decrease as a result of Mexico’s policy goal of greater independence from fossil fuels, Mexico’s trade surplus with the United States may increase,” he stressed in the report.

Mexico, which was the United States’ number one trading partner so far in 2021, appeared on the “watchlist” of countries that deserve close attention to their exchange practices in the report that the US Treasury submitted to Congress.

The list, in which Mexico has not appeared in previous years, includes China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The Financial and General Credit Secretariat SHCP justified the appearance of Mexico on this watchlist.

It does not classify Mexico as an economy that manipulates the exchange rate to gain some kind of advantage in international trade. The federal agency said in a statement that as a result of the above, Mexico will not be subject to sanctions by the United States government.

Apr_2021_FX_Report_FINAL

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE

More Stories

Rabbi Yosef Beaton / Jim Weizmann and Torah Sever in the White House

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sarah Frere, from Sen Felto’s book

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Pemex has managed to reverse the decline in investment and oil production – the economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

ANEI demands an end to the paperwork in Nuevo León – El Financiero

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Do you want to heal? Controlling the Pandemic – El Financiero

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The G20 agrees to a minimum global corporate tax

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Joe Biden announced that Japan and the United States will meet together “the challenges posed by China.”

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Treasury Department criticizes Mexican government support for Pemex and CFE

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Murders: A Must-Watch Series

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

What was the misunderstanding that prompted Carlos Vela to play 20 minutes in his debut for Los Angeles FC

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

With poison pills, this is how the CIA tried to kill Fidel Castro Ono TV

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring