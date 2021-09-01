The Ugandan athlete who cheated the Tokyo Games ‘bubble’ will be sent home

The Ugandan Embassy in Japan announced that weightlifter Julius Siketoliko, who went missing for several days after escaping from the accommodation provided by the Tokyo Olympics organization, will be returned to his homeland soon.

The Ugandan diplomatic delegation said in a statement that it is making the necessary preparations to repatriate the athlete as soon as today, Wednesday, and that it will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities in the investigation of the case.

Strict regulations prohibit athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere

“Any issue related to the evasion of responsibilities that he had to undertake in Japan and related to his disappearance from the training camp will be properly managed after his return to Uganda,” the African embassy said in its office.

Ssekitoleko left Izumisano Hotel last Friday, the city where the Ugandan Olympic team has accommodation and training facilities before the games, leaving a note in which he expressed his desire to stay in Japan and work in the country to leave behind the hardships he faced. your country.





agencies

Yesterday, police found the 20-year-old athlete in Mie Prefecture (central Japan), where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed train from Osaka (west), the area where he settled. Uganda team.

Ssilitoliko was due to return to Uganda a few days ago without participating in the Tokyo Olympics, because he did not meet the requirements to compete in weightlifting, according to the Ugandan delegation.

Strict regulations put in place to hold the “bubble” Tokyo Games in the midst of the pandemic ban athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue or locations previously approved by the organization.