Stereograms: How They Can Affect Architectural Space

Although holograms have been around for decades (the first holograms were developed in the early 1960s, after the development of laser technology), many still associate them with science fiction, conjuring images of high-tech gadgets and spacecraft in the distant future. However, as we move closer to the reality of a high-tech future and a variety of industries begin to adopt increasingly advanced technologies, holograms also offer us the opportunity to completely reshape the way we perceive and experience architecture. While it is difficult to predict exactly how holographic technology will be used in the future, below we list several examples of current projects that use holograms and other types of holography to create atmospheric environments, fantastic scenes, and hands-on demonstrations. These examples go beyond the use of holograms to visualize structures and terrain during the design phase; They use holography to shape the architectural space itself, completely changing the sensory and spatial experience of its surroundings.

NHKS4220 Bar Illusion / Art

In recent years, futuristic art space the art It has gained immense popularity for its immersive technology-based exhibits. In November 2020, it changed its locations in New York and D.C. using light projections to create a 3D effect, Imitation of Edward Hopper’s iconic painting –Night Hawks in three dimensions, in honor of bars and restaurants that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The darkroom experience is shaped entirely by false pictorial projections rather than by the physical or material qualities of the room, reshaping the way we usually perceive and perceive architectural space.

NHKS4220 Bar Illusion / Art. Photo © ARTECHOUSE

Garage Screen / SYNDICATE

In 2019, . was released 3D pyramid design from Syndicate Won the Summer Film Pavilion of the The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, and it was built garage yardIn front of the museum. By incorporating 3D technology into its facade, the pyramid is colourful, shimmering and transparent, complementing the neon sign at eye level. To demonstrate the possibilities of a holographic aesthetic exterior design, the SYNDICATE pyramid is an example of a different application of this highly changing technology.

Garage screen / SYNDICATE. Image courtesy of the Architects Association

Quantum Field X3 / Hiro Yamagata

As another example of a 3D interface, this Two cube-shaped buildings, next to the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, built in 2004. The holographic effect is created by projecting laser beams onto 3D panels, igniting bright colors throughout its facade. Yamagata, although primarily a screen painter, is also known for pioneering the art of laser technology.

Quantum Field X3 / Hiro Yamagata. Image © Flickr, User: Father Ternasco. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.0 Update

The Snoezelen House (Golden Horn) / Aarhus Arkitekterne

This building is located in Solond, a local area in Denmark for people with severe physical and mental disabilities. Designed in collaboration with ProShop EuropeSnoezelen House, an audiovisual solutions company, uses holographic projections to create treatment rooms for city dwellers. Throughout the center, nine originally white rooms have been transformed by these projections, including a series of screens, lights, and sounds. Snoezelen House showcases the ability of holography to create therapeutic architectural environments, and represents the possible uses of holographic technology in contemporary healthcare architecture.

The Snoezelen House (Golden Century) / Aarhus Arkitekterne. Photo © Jose Tomas Franco

Roncale Circus / Optoma

In 2019, the German circus Roncale He replaced the display of live animals with projections of anthropomorphic animals, taking a more provocative ethical stance. To create the holograms, there are eleven laser projectors around the central ring that generate huge projections of 3D animals, including elephants, horses, and even fish. An unconventional example of holographic technology, it shows how holograms can change the objects, activities, and even people that fill and program different structures and environments.

Roncali Circus / Optoma. Photo © Circus Roncale on Flickr

Hologram Chambers / Euclideon

Euclidean Made headlines lately for the first production hologram table The multi-user world, which could soon change the way 3D architectural visualizations are created and discussed. However, the company has also developed a number of Hologram rooms, immersive environments that recreate the potential functionality of a hologram table on a larger scale. Using the joystick, users can travel through projected architectural environments in three dimensions or observe 3D products such as cars and aircraft. Instead, they can create great environments for entertaining, or even use them to play 3D projected 3D games.

Like the ARTECHOUSE or Roncalli Circus installation, these hologram chambers show how holographic technology can be used to replace physical objects or experiences with phantom but immersive holograms.

Hologram table / Euclideon. Image courtesy of Euclideon Holographics

