The United States allocates aid to ports for the supply chain

27 mins ago Leland Griffith
Washington –

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will commit more than $241 million in grants to improve US ports, as part of the Joe Biden government’s short-term plan to address congestion in the US supply chain with infrastructure improvements that streamline the flow of goods.

The funds will be immediately available for 25 projects in 19 states.

The following year, funds for port improvement will nearly double, with $450 million awarded annually for five years, under the new infrastructure law.

“US seaports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said in the announcement.

“These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people,” the official said.

Biden described the new grants as part of efforts to ease supply bottlenecks in the short and long term.

“This fall we heard a lot of grim warnings about supply chain problems that would lead to a crisis over the holidays, so we took action,” Biden said. We brought together companies and union leaders to solve problems, and the expected crisis did not happen. The packages are moving. Gifts are delivered. The shelves are not empty.

Grant funds include $52.3 million to improve railroad capacity in the Port of Long Beach, California, with a new rail facility, 10,000 feet of support tracks, and the expansion of five existing lanes to speed up the movement of freight and reduce the number of truck trips required.

