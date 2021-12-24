BTS: Suga tests positive for Covid-19 USA K-Pop Celebs NNDC | TVMAS

Suga, one of the seven members of the hit boy group K-pop BTS, has tested positive for covid-19 and is currently isolated without symptoms, the group’s record label, Big Hit Music, announced today.

The positive result was known today, Friday, after Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon Ji. The day before he underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon his arrival in South Korea from the United States.

In November, the band gave four concerts in the United States., where they were also awarded Artist of the Year at this year’s American Music Awards (AMA).

After the concert and parties, four of its members (RM, V, and J-Hope plus Suga) They decided to stay a few more weeks in the North American country.

“Suga received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of August and is asymptomatic to this day. At the moment, self-care is provided at home in accordance with the regulations of the health authorities.”Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

Suga, 28 years old there was He tested negative on the PCR test he underwent before he traveled from the US and began quarantine (Currently mandatory for anyone entering South Korea) after taking a PCR test upon return to Korea”He explains the note adding that he has not been in contact with other members of the band.

Composite group By RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook gave four concerts in Los Angeles at the end of NovemberIt was his first show with the public since the end of 2019.

BTS also announced an in-person concert in Seoul next March. In what will be his first performance in his country in more than two years, provided that the epidemic allows it.

