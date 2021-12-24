US lifts travel restrictions to Africa via Omicron

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

A White House spokesman, Kevin Muñoz, said on Twitter that US President Joe Biden made this decision following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the highest authorities in US public health.

“The limitations have given us time to understand omicron and we know that our vaccines work against omicron, especially booster doses,” Muñoz added.

These restrictions have affected travelers who have been in those countries in the past 14 days. However, they did not affect US citizens or lawful permanent residents of the US who were in those countries, even though the government required them to test negative for COVID-19 before traveling to US soil.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the lifting of restrictions was because “there are enough infections in our country…we are letting in people from other countries who are infected with as much or more of South African countries”.

US President Joe Biden’s government has received a barrage of criticism for imposing and maintaining these travel restrictions that only affect South Africa despite the fact that the new type of coronavirus has been spreading at a high speed around the world.

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters

More Stories

BTS: Suga tests positive for Covid-19 USA K-Pop Celebs NNDC | TVMAS

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States allocates aid to ports for the supply chain

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

How to watch US boxing live and streaming

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Heroes of the Earth: A Ugandan vet protects people and wildlife

1 day ago Leland Griffith

US authorizes cleaning of border walls | Univision Immigration News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Palestinian President Urges Strengthening Relations with the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

What can you do (today) for science?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

‘Cycling on Mud’ raises expectations in the face of rivalry between Mathieu van der Poel and Wut van Aert | Other sports | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Apply Ice Code on WhatsApp without blocking your contact

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Live: How to follow the path of Santa Claus from Google Maps

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

US lifts travel restrictions to Africa via Omicron

1 hour ago Leland Griffith