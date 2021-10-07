The United States and Russia agree on the “importance” of Iran’s return to what was agreed upon in the nuclear deal

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

MADRID, October 7 (European press) –

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and Russian Foreign Minister, Sigi Lavrov, had a conversation on Wednesday, in which they agreed on the “importance of Iran’s rapid return” to the terms of the agreement. the international community over its nuclear programme.

“Today I spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov and we agreed on the importance of a swift return to mutual compliance by Iran and the United States of the JCPOA (Japan),” Blinken said on social media.

Thus, the Secretary of State, at a press conference in Paris, noted that the two countries “share the interest of seeing a reciprocal return to compliance with the agreement” on Iran’s nuclear program.

“I once again made it clear to Counsellor Lavrov that the runway has become shorter and shorter from this perspective and in this interest that we share because (…) we are getting closer and closer to a point where we can simply return to compliance with the JCPOA.. It will not restore the benefits of the agreement.”

Thus, Blinken summarized that the conversation with Lavrov led to a “comparison of notes” and finding out where each nation is and where they intend to proceed with their next steps.

For his part, Lavrov noted that talks within the framework of the Committee on Peace, Security and International Cooperation “should be resumed as soon as possible,” and insisted that Washington return to the margins of the agreement and put aside “illegal restrictions” on Iran and its partners, commercials, picked up by Radio Radio. Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

In addition, the State Department added that both the United States and Russia “emphasized the importance of continued coordination on current issues in bilateral relations.”

