AMLO will meet tomorrow with senior US officials

27 mins ago Leland Griffith

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that this Friday he will hold a meeting with at least five elderly people Officials from government United State.

He predicted that among the invited authorities in the neighboring country were the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the northern country, Anthony Blinken; National Security Secretary, Alejandro Mallorcas; Ambassador United State in Mexico, Ken Salazar; And maybe Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He estimated that the meeting will focus on addressing issues such as cooperation for development and the problem of migration.

He pointed out that, starting at eight in the morning, he will have breakfast with the American authorities, after which they will go to the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conclude agreements at work tables.

Lopez Obrador agreed that he would repeat the invitation to his counterpart, Joe Biden, to visit Mexico.

He stressed that the policy of North American countries cannot be frozen in measures such as immigration detention, but rather that the causes that arise from immigration must be addressed.

More Stories

The United States and Russia agree on the “importance” of Iran’s return to what was agreed upon in the nuclear deal

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda. Family of main opposition leader leaves Uganda ahead of elections due to alleged threats

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Step by step to enter the US Visa Lottery | international | News

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Taiwan: Biden claims he and Xi agreed to comply with the US agreement with Taiwan

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Trump mocked PAC’s new name: Make America Great Again

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Football players end up with the dilemma of playing for Mexico or the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science. – A spiritual mirror of Elizabeth I, Queen of England of Aztec origin

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Today’s matches October 7, 2021: TV schedules and channels to watch live broadcast of the match between Peru and Chile in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022 | European League of Nations | live football | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

They make a drone that can fly, tightrope and snowboard (video)

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

Researchers say the mysterious zodiac killer has been identified

24 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO will meet tomorrow with senior US officials

27 mins ago Leland Griffith