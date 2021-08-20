The United States announces a possible date for the reopening of the borders – El Sol de Hermosillo

Until September 21, the closure of non-essential flights to the United States has been extended, according to a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security. (The Department of Homeland Security) Posted on social media.

Through his Twitter account, the North American representative reported that restrictions on non-essential travel on land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico will be extended until September 21.

However, despite the fact that this measure has been implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country will maintain the flow of travel for essential trade.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it continues to find a way for the United States to reopen its borders to non-essential travel.

“In coordination with medical and public health experts, DHS continues to work closely with its partners in the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel,” the agency noted.