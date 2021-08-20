The United States announces a possible date for the reopening of the borders – El Sol de Hermosillo

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Until September 21, the closure of non-essential flights to the United States has been extended, according to a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security. (The Department of Homeland Security) Posted on social media.

Read also: FNERRR students consider returning to the classroom face-to-face as a risk

Through his Twitter account, the North American representative reported that restrictions on non-essential travel on land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico will be extended until September 21.

However, despite the fact that this measure has been implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country will maintain the flow of travel for essential trade.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it continues to find a way for the United States to reopen its borders to non-essential travel.

Receive news directly on your cell phone! Subscribe to El Sol de Hermosillo’s WhatsApp

“In coordination with medical and public health experts, DHS continues to work closely with its partners in the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel,” the agency noted.

More Stories

7 Secrets of Professional Video Editing

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States is investigating whether the Moderna vaccine increases the risk of heart infection

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

US returns 19 Cuban migrants held at sea

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

MetLife raises minimum wage for US employees to $20 an hour

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Rwanda / Uganda. Rwanda and Uganda sign extradition agreement after bilateral meeting to reduce tensions

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Biden calls for action against governors who oppose face masks in US schools

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States announces a possible date for the reopening of the borders – El Sol de Hermosillo

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Countries hosting Afghan refugees

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

The documentary “Inspiration4” tells the story of SpaceX

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Cuban Rengivo Bronze in hecmeter and at the end of the U-20 World Cup Athletics Championships

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

These are the countries that will receive Afghan refugees – El Financiero

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring