The United States beat Jamaica and a series of 41 games without losing!

Women’s soccer team United State He won on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica In a friendly match in the tournament Summer 2021 series His preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics extended to 41 matches without knowing defeat.





The United States’ undefeated streak is the third longest in national team history, trailing only 43 consecutive games from March 2012 to March 2014 and 51 consecutive unbeaten games since December 2004. Through September 2007.

The win began in the first minute when veteran Carli Lloyd scored 1-0 with the help of Rose Lavelle. Six minutes later, in the 7th minute, from a penalty kick, Lindsey Horan made it 2-0, and in 26 it was Margaret Williams-Pierce, with the help of Kristen Press, who scored 3-0. The final came 4-0 in injury time through another veteran Alex Morgan, who was assisted by Samantha Moyes.

Portugal and Nigeria tied

The first game of this week’s second double-header at BBVA Stadium in Houston faced Portugal and Nigeria, both without a win after losing in the first day’s games, which were held on Thursday. United States and Jamaica, respectively.





Portugal and Nigeria played an open match that ended in a 3-3 draw, after the African team beat two goals to two. The final goal, the decisive draw, came in the last seconds of the match.

The 2021 Summer Championship concludes on Wednesday with the match that the United States will play in Austin against Nigeria. Team USA is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.