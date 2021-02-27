The United States does not want to separate, but it wants change with Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Washington / Riyadh. – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that the United States wants change but is not seeking to “sever” relations with Saudi Arabia after the declassification of an intelligence report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Blinken said in a press conference: “What we have done through the measures we are taking is not a severing of the relationship, but rather we seek to recalibrate it so that it is more in line with our interests and values.”

Saudi Arabia rejects information about Jamal Khashoggi

For its part, Saudi Arabia said, on Friday, that it “completely rejects” the file that the United States raised, revealing that the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, authorized the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said, “The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically rejects the negative, wrong and unacceptable assessment of the report on the leaders of the Kingdom and indicates that it contains inaccurate information and conclusions.

