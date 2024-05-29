The United States encourages the opening of banks to Cuban companies

[Estamos en WhatsApp. Empieza a seguirnos ahora]

Joe Biden's government, in a significant measure to support Cuba's growing private sector, on Tuesday announced new rules that will allow businessmen on the island for the first time to open bank accounts in the United States and conduct transactions online remotely.

Flexibility Banking rules Biden administration officials said this program could stimulate entrepreneurs to grow and encourage more Cubans to start small businesses, and aims to help Cubans facing difficulties amid the country's economic crisis.

Until now, as part of the strict, long-standing US economic embargo against Cuba, private homeowners had no access to US banks and had to rely heavily on cash transfers from relatives abroad to finance their businesses.