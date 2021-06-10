The United States is closing in on Taiwan despite China’s warnings | international | News

Both promised to revitalize the body responsible for bilateral trade dialogue in the Freezer since 2016.

The United States Trade Representative on Thursday held a virtual meeting with a Taiwanese minister to discuss trade relations between Washington and Taipei, defying warnings from China.

“The importance of trade and investment relations between the United States and Taiwan,” the official, Catherine Tai, assured Taiwan Minister John Deng, according to a statement from her office.

The meeting came after US chief of diplomacy Anthony Blinken said on Monday that the United States would “soon” hold discussions with Taiwan about “some kind of framework agreement” on trade issues.

This infuriated China, which considers Taiwan a rogue province and threatens to use force in the event of an official declaration of independence or foreign intervention.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Washington to “stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan.”

He added that the United States should “treat the Taiwan issue with caution and refrain from sending wrong signals to the independence forces” on the island. (I)