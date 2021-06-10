Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: 4 Steps Before Your Life Changes

All the companies are always looking for the ways to cut the cost of production and do their job at minimal waste because fewer costs for any organization mean more profit. What methodologies or practices can be useful in cutting costs? Well, one of the best ways to minimize them is to implement Lean Six Sigma. In case you don’t know, it is simply the process of removing defects in all processes, including manufacturing, transactional, products, and services. The main objective to reduce the defects to less than 3.4 per million opportunities. Anything that doesn’t meet the specifications of a customer is considered a defect.

Using this methodology enables a company to improve processes in a much better way and reduce variations along the way. This means the definition, measurement, analyzation, improvement, and control of the process to lead this organization to success. And Lean Six Sigma Black Belt is one of the certifications that you can obtain to possess a thorough knowledge and understanding of the entire Body of Knowledge. So, let’s discuss this certificate in this article to let you know its details.

Exploring Black Belt certification details

So, what is Black Belt? This is a sought-after credential whereby the specialists understand the principles and philosophies of Lean Six Sigma. These individuals have outstanding team leadership skills and ability to effectively assign responsibilities to the members of the team based on its dynamics. They understand lean enterprise and lean manufacturing and can use Six Sigma tools to greatly enhance the general performance of an organization. This means that these candidates have the ability to implement DMAIC effectively. Any firm that employs the Black Belts with a full understanding of the principles can save as much as $230,000 per project and expect to complete 4-6 of them in a year.

Getting Black Belt certification

So, how does an individual obtain such an in-demand credential? There are a few steps that you need to consider. They are as follows:

Decide – Determining whether the badge fits your preferences or not is the first step to becoming certified. Ask yourself about the requirements and whether you have what it takes to clear the exam or not. Ensure that you can successfully complete a Six Sigma project because this is the main task for any certified specialist. Prepare – After finding that you can be a good candidate for this certificate, you can then go ahead and start studying. There are various guides, books, and other resources, such as exam dumps, videos, and practice tests, that are useful during the preparation process. Take – The next step is to take the prerequisite test and ensure that you are scoring at least 70%. Get – Upon successful completion of the exam, you will obtain your credential, which will be issued to you by the certification body that provided you with the test.

Final words

With a globally recognized badge like Lean Six Sigma Black Belt on your resume, you will be among the most in-demand professionals by the companies across all industries.

