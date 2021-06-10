USA Women’s National Team: USA-Portugal Live Stream: schedule, how and where to watch today on TV the women’s friendlies at the 2021 Summer Championship

Thea The US women’s team begins its preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games this Thursday With the first match corresponding to the summer season 2021. The team seeks to start on the right foot and get the rhythm.

In a series of matches in which Nigeria and Jamaica will also participate, the US Soccer Federation (USWNT) will open proceedings against the Portuguese team. Where In addition, the European team will try to break the 39-match streak in which Vlatko Andonovsky’s team was unbeaten.

within The most prominent absences that the North American team will witness, most notably Tobin Heath, Who is in the final stage of recovery after a knee injury, but he’s been training. However, this shouldn’t be a big deal, since then The team has a proven track record, with Portugal winning nine to zero.

It should also be noted that The United States scored as many as 22 goals in matches this year. Therefore, the Portuguese national team must present a strong performance in defense.

When is it? | Thursday 10 June

where is she? | At BBVA Stadium in Houston.

which hour? | 8:38 PM ET, 7:38 PM CT, 5:38 PM PT

Channels to watch USWNT vs Portugal match on US TV? | FS1 and MARCA Claro will have all the match news.