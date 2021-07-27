The United States, the second region where the most Mexican athletes contribute to Tokyo 2020

With a total of 21 Mexican athletes born in the United States, it is the second region that contributes the most athletes to Tokyo 2020, after 24 athletes born in Jalisco.

the US-born Mexican athletes are the second largest ancestry group representing Mexico at Tokyo 2020. Among the 158 Mexican athletes in Olympic Games, 21 were born on the other side of the Rio Grande.

Mexican-American contribution to Tokyo 2020 He is just less than the athletes born in it JaliscoWhich adds 24 athletes. the Mexico City, Nuevo Leon and Sonora Add 12 players to each of the Mexican delegation in Olympic Games; In addition, there is no representation for athletes in six states of the republic at Tokyo 2020: Campeche, Guerrero, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Colima and Tlaxcala.

The Mexican softball team consists of 14 Mexican athletes who were born in the United States. They will fight for the bronze medal against Canada. GettyImages

the mexican softball team It has Mexican-American power, because 14 out of 15 of its members were born there United StateBut their Mexican roots made them stand up for the national flag and they are one victory away from giving Mexico Bronze medal when they face the Canadian team tonight.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) calculates a total of 20 million Mexicans in United State, in a spectrum emanating from the immigrant population, who leave their place of origin Mexico, to the second or third generation of Mexicans, and the children and grandchildren of Mexicans who have brought up the largest Mexican community in the world.

Erik del Ángel Landeros, Coordinator of the Council on Diplomacy and Sports Cooperation at SRE, points out that Mexico has the largest network of consulates any country can have outside its borders. More than 50 Mexicans have been consulted reception in United State.

Mexican-American heritage is also present in Tokyo 2020 Through a seven-man national baseball team.

In addition, two Mexican athletes were born outside Mexico, and this is the case of the tennis player Gelana Olmos who was born in Austria and Prisca Guadalupe Oite Alcaraz, who was born in Great Britain.

Eric Del Angel explains a case Sachel Palacios, Member of the Choosing a soft ball A native of Chula Vista, California, he is a spokesperson for the campaign for sports diplomacy called Mexicos de Oro, where athletes competing in Tokyo describe how to live out their Mexican heritage. The player found her connection to Mexico in baseball and softball.

Softball connects her to her family, which in turn connects her to her Mexico. The campaign was able to reflect the diversity of Mexicans, because there are not only Mexicans abroad with dual citizenship, but also Mexicans not by birth, but because they have chosen to, ”explained the SRE official.

Mexican athletes were born in United State They represent 13.2% of the total Mexican delegation and a group of 14 women, plus Stefania Arradillas, born in Mexico City, is one victory away from giving Mexico His second bronze medal in Olympic GamesMedal of the Mexican-American Power.