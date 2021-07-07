The United States will add a third gender option to your passport

19 mins ago Leland Griffith

Government United State They informed that they will be adding in passport A choice, so that people are not intersex, intersex, or with another person gender identity can refer to it.

With this new provision, US passports will not only contain female and male options, indicated with letters F and M, in the document, but will also give people the ability to choose their gender.

In addition, a medical certificate will no longer be necessary if the self-selected gender does not match the type found in other similar documents or in documents of dual citizenship.

Photo: Unsplash

Changes in the US passport

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this initiative responds to the commitment to promote freedom, dignity and equality for all people, including people LGBTQI +.

Through a statement, they highlight that since Joe Biden’s accession to the presidency, numerous executive actions have been taken that demonstrate the administration’s commitment to human rights.

“The Department will take further steps to ensure fair treatment of LGBT US citizens, regardless of gender or gender, as we begin the process of updating our procedures for issuing US passports and consular reports,” the document says.

They also confirmed that they will work closely with their institutional partners to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for the passport holder.

More Stories

US presses Europe to reconsider new digital tax

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Secure Your Online Gambling Session with These Easy Steps

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

Uganda requests permission to publish online within months of elections

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

USWNT vs Mexico: USA has 2nd best undefeated streak ahead of traveling to Tokyo 2020

1 day ago Leland Griffith

El Telégrafo – Featuring Jose Cifuentes in the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

El Salvador receives 1.5 million vaccines donated by the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States will add a third gender option to your passport

19 mins ago Leland Griffith

Ricardo Monreal confirms his intention to run for the presidency of Mexico in 2024 – El Financiero

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Manifest could become the most watched series in Netflix history, and it’s not even from Netflix

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

UN warns situation in Burma is ‘catastrophic’

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring