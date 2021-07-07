Uganda closes education centers and suspends internal displacement amid spike in coronavirus cases

Madrid, June 7 (Europe Press) –

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all education centers and suspended travel between the country’s provinces in the face of the new rise in coronavirus cases, leading him to realize that the situation is “turning into a real problem.”

Museveni clarified that from Monday, educational centers will be closed for 42 days, a period during which displacement and group prayer are prohibited, while mentioning that if the restrictions are not respected during the next week, a lockdown will be imposed.

Measures include vaccinating teachers before returning to classes, suspending public and cultural gatherings, suspending flights to India, and suspending operations at open markets for 42 days.

Similarly, Museveni stressed that professional sports activities may go on without spectators and indicated that the night curfew remains in place between 9:00 pm and 5:30 am (local time).

“In this second wave we have higher numbers over the past two weeks than in the previous four months,” said the Ugandan president, who stressed that one of the reasons for this was the non-compliance with health restrictions and protocols.

“The virus can only be stopped if the entire Ugandan population takes on a personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and the places where they work,” the Ugandan newspaper, New Vision, quoted Museveni as saying.

Ugandan authorities have confirmed 52,935 cases of coronavirus and 383 deaths so far, according to data provided by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which relies on the African Union (AU).