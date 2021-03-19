The United States will play Switzerland in May ahead of the CONCACAF Nations Championship

While the Choose us It already has two friendlies scheduled for the end of March, in Europe against Jamaica and Northern Ireland, Is already starting to focus on its first official challenge in 2021: The last four From CONCACAF League of Nations.

Faced with this example, a moment ago, Confirmed Football Association in this country The realization of a new preparatory game, which, as on this occasion, will be played on the ancient continent and against a rival from UEFAAnd the Adhere to what the national coach requests Greg Berhalter.

So the things, The United States will visit SwitzerlandIn a match scheduled for Sunday 30 May in St. Gallen, which will be their last match before the confrontation, in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF competition to HondurasNext, June 3, on stage to be determined.







The United States will play Switzerland friendly in May



“One of our priorities is to challenge ourselves against a high level competition, so we are pleased to have the opportunity to take on a good European opponent.”The technician reassured Berhalter.

It should be noted that in the past 25 years, the United States has faced Switzerland three times, the last time it was played in 2015, 1-1 in Zurich; Whereas what he remembered most was the draw in the 1994 World Cup, the result was similar, with a free-kick goal from Eric Winalda.

This meeting with the Swiss will be his fourth friendly match Team USA This year, after 7-0 against Trinidad and Tobago, Plus the two groups that will continue in Europe, in March.