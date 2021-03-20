Greg Berhalter: “We have to match the female mentality in America”

GReg Berhalter faces a general that could be consolidation Of the call America’s golden generation For this, the coach assures that the team must match Winning mentality for the women’s team.

In an interview with CBS, Motivated to follow in the footsteps of USWNT, Berhalter said, Who won all the tournaments they faced.

“I like the mentality of the women’s team. They hope to win every match. They have that mindset, whatever happens, that they focus on winning it in some way. This is the mentality we need to fulfill. We are working on it. “

The strategic expert confirmed that The search for that mentality could also come from the hand of European players. Well, they are used to fighting for titles.

“It takes time. We have a group of young players. If you think about the clubs they play with, Zach Stephen, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney, Sergio Dest, These high-ranking players cannot afford to lose their club match, so they are used to that mentality as they have to win every match they play. We hope that also seeps into our team. “