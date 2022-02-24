The United States wins the Shepeleyes Cup again

American football players led by Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh were crushed Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday to win the Sheeppelins Cup for the third time in a row. Both Makario and Pugh scored to secure the win for the two-time world champions, who had to win to win the title.

In Frisco, Texas, Macario opened the scoring in the 37th minute by defeating Icelandic goalkeeper Sandra Siguruardottir. Eight minutes later, the 22-year-old found her way into the Icelandic goal. Pugh scored from his side in the 60th minute and then in the 75th minute, and Christy Mewes completed the American victory in the 88th minute.

Iceland had defeated the Czech Republic and New Zealand in this friendly tournament, while the United States beat New Zealand and drew with the Czechs, forcing them to beat Iceland to be the champion.

With this new win, the number of matches that the US women’s team has played to 65 matches without knowing defeat in its field, with 58 wins and 7 draws.

In the other match on Wednesday, the Czech Republic and New Zealand tied 0-0. The She-Believes Cup is a warm-up for the Americans, who will play in Mexico in July in the qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

