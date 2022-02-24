The 2022 US-Mexico border summit kicks off – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

24 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Opening Ceremony of the US-Mexico Border Summit 2022 was held this morning, to kick off the event with the participation of the Mayor of El Paso, Oscar Lesser; Ricardo Samaniego, District Judge and John Barilla, Borderplex Manager.

The summit began at 8:00 am at the Plaza Hotel located in the downtown area of ​​this frontier town.

We talked about uniting El Paso and Juarez, we think that as El Paso is moving forward, Juarez is moving forward, everyone who attended this summit. Thank you for coming and investing in our community Mayor Oscar Lesser said.

“With events like this we can see how important it is to unite this border region, this is a great opportunity for all of us,” Judge Ricardo Samanego added.

As part of the event, former President Vicente Fox will deliver a lecture at 12:00 pm at the Paso del Norte Hotel, accompanied by Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada.

The premiere was given by Will Hurd, former congressman, executive director of cybersecurity, and undercover CIA officer, with his “American Reboot, a perfect guide to doing great things” conference.

For the event agenda and access information, go to: https://www.borderplexalliance.org/usmxsummit

