The US Department of Justice wants to regain access to documents seized from Donald Trump

The US Department of Justice has filed a Notice of Intent to appeal the ruling of a judge who granted former President Donald Trump’s request, for the purpose of having a special judge review documents confiscated from the businessman at his Florida residence and with whom access to the files was taken away from federal officials.

Trump’s lawyers managed to get a judge to approve his request that someone outside the investigation review 10,000 documents belonging to the North American country’s government. And that they were in the residence of the former president in Mar-a-Lago, according to the newspaper “Washington Post”.

In this sense, Department of Justice attorneys asked Federal Judge Eileen M. Cannon to suspend this review, saying: If it is not approved by September 15, your appeal will be heard in the Court of Appeal.

It is worth noting that Canon on Monday prevented public prosecutors from using the confiscated materials until the investigative judge reviews them, a decision that delays at least temporarily, A high-profile criminal investigation into the possible mishandling of classified information at the former president’s home and club in Florida, as well as the possibility of concealing, tampering, or destroying government records.

Finally, among the documents collected by FBI agents during the raid on the businessman’s home in his mansion last month, some classified files were found that would even reveal the military defenses of a foreign government, including its nuclear capabilities.

Former adviser to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has turned himself in for money laundering

Last Thursday, September 8, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, turned himself in and was charged with money laundering and fraud for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars donated to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

Lying to donors is a crime, and in New York, you are responsible for it. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a news conference when he unveiled the charges against Bannon and a nonprofit called We Build the Wall, which raised about $15 million to fulfill a Trump campaign promise.

Bannon appeared Thursday in a New York court for fraud in an alleged embezzlement case. To build a wall between the United States and Mexico, local media indicated.

Bannon, 68, a right-wing right-wing figure in the United States, appeared Thursday in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, his attorney Robert Costello told CNBC.

In this sense, the channel thus confirmed a preliminary information revealed on Tuesday night Washington Postindicating, based on sources close to the case, that the former adviser to President Trump (2016-2021) He was turning himself in to local law enforcement in New York State to charge him with fraud.

With regard to the case, no accuracy has been given to the US press as to the content of the proceedings, but Washington PostCNBC and CNN confirm that the same case in 2020, Bannon has earned the first indictment of fraud by federal justice in the United States.

Finally, a former White House adviser was arrested in August 2020, accused with three other protagonists of fraud and diverting part of the $25 million donor funds to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

*With information from Europa Press and AFP.