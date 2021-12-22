The US Department of Transportation will allocate 1.68 billion euros for climate emergencies

58 mins ago Leland Griffith

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has announced that it will allocate $1.9 trillion (about 1.68 trillion euros) in emergency aid to 42 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to mitigate the effects of storms and floods. forest fires and other atmospheric phenomena.

FHWA Chief Stephanie Pollack said, according to a statement from the Department of Transportation.

Additionally, Pollack referred to the Biden Infrastructure Act — the purpose of which is to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, and railroads, expand access to clean water, ensure all Americans have access to high-speed internet, and tackle the climate crisis. In this regard, he said he would “enhance the use of construction materials and techniques to ensure that roads are better” and that natural disasters do not break ties.

The USDOT allocation will help facilitate recovery from nearly 200 emergencies across the United States, such as Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico or storms and floods in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, California, Alabama and Kentucky.

